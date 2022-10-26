Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of several felonies Tuesday following their alleged attempt to defraud a bank, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue on a report of someone attempting to cash a forged check, with bank employees providing the sheriff’s dispatcher with a great amount detail about the suspect while deputies were en route.
As deputies arrived, suspect Richard Martinez, 31, fled the bank on foot and ran into a nearby discount store, then out the back door with deputies in pursuit, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
With the assistance of several California Highway Patrol officers, a perimeter was established, and as deputies searched the area they encountered an allegedly suspicious subject, 31-year-old Carlos Alonso.
After about an hour of searching with the assistance of County Air Support and a sheriff’s K9 unit, Martinez was located in the 900 block of Patterson Road and arrested.
Investigators later determined Alonso was allegedly Martinez’s accomplice.
Both suspects were transported to the Northern Branch Jail, where they were booked on suspicion of felony conspiracy, felony burglary, felony forgery and making a fictitious check, also a felony.
Alonso is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to the release. Martinez had several outstanding warrants and is being held without bail.