Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of several felonies Tuesday following their alleged attempt to defraud a bank, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a bank in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue on a report of someone attempting to cash a forged check, with bank employees providing the sheriff’s dispatcher with a great amount detail about the suspect while deputies were en route.

As deputies arrived, suspect Richard Martinez, 31, fled the bank on foot and ran into a nearby discount store, then out the back door with deputies in pursuit, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

