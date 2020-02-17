Two robberies reported at Town Center East on Saturday

Santa Maria Police are investigating two robberies that allegedly occurred Saturday night at Town Center East, according to police logs.

The two robberies reportedly occurred about an hour apart, with the first incident occurring shortly before 6 p.m. and the second one occurring shortly after 7 p.m.

In the first incident, two 14-year-old boys were allegedly held at knifepoint, according to a parent of one of the victims.

The two boys were standing near the mall's southwest entrance by the movie theater at approximately 5:45 p.m. when they were approached by a person on a mountain bike described as a young adult male, according to Santa Maria resident Leigh Collier, mother of one of the victims.