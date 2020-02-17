Two robberies reported at Town Center East on Saturday

Santa Maria Police are investigating two robberies that allegedly occurred Saturday night at Town Center East, according to police logs.
The two robberies reportedly occurred about an hour apart, with the first incident occurring shortly before 6 p.m. and the second one occurring shortly after 7 p.m.
In the first incident, two 14-year-old boys were allegedly held at knifepoint, according to a parent of one of the victims.
The two boys were standing near the mall's southwest entrance by the movie theater at approximately 5:45 p.m. when they were approached by a person on a mountain bike described as a young adult male, according to Santa Maria resident Leigh Collier, mother of one of the victims.
The man allegedly pulled a knife from his back pocket and demanded the phone from her son, Collier said.
The boy handed the phone to the suspect, who then demanded the password to unlock the phone, Collier said.
The suspect reportedly became frustrated after the password didn't work and smashed the phone against the wall, Collier said, adding that the suspect took her son's skateboard instead.
Two passersby recorded the incident on their cellphones and walked off, Collier added.
A second robbery was reported at the mall approximately an hour later, at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, according to logs.
Santa Maria Police officials weren't able to immediately provide details on the two incidents, which remain under investigation. It's not clear if the two robberies are connected.
A call to Donna Farrell, the mall's manager, seeking comment wasn't returned on Monday afternoon.