San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested two people on charges of attempted robbery after they allegedly attempted to burglarize a Nipomo home, a department spokesman said.
When a sheriff’s deputy responded to an audible alarm at a house in the 1700 block of Trilogy Parkway about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a neighbor reported hearing the alarm and then encountering a young couple leaving the vicinity of the home, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The witness spoke with the couple, who couldn’t provide a credible reason for being in the neighborhood and ran off — but not before the witness snapped a photo of the man, Cipolla said.
Authorities identified Jimmy Butcher, 22, of Livingston, and Mariah Wright, 27, of Santa Maria, as the couple, Cipolla said. On Thursday, they were arrested on unrelated charges.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or leave an anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by visiting www.slotips.org and by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM.