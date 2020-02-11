Two murder suspects charged in alleged assault on County Jail inmate

The other inmate, Agustin Flores, 18, received the same charges related to the jail attack and pleaded not guilty on Nov. 1. The judge did not dismiss Flores' charges.

Flores has been in custody since November 2018, when he was charged with murder in the gang-related shooting death of Salomon Morales Robles that same month.

He also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

+4 Trial for MS-13 defendants to be split in two, could take up to 2 years to conclude A Superior Court judge in Santa Maria ruled that 10 accused MS-13 members would have to be split into two groups of five and each tried separately after it was determined there wasn't enough money to make the necessary modifications in the courtroom to try all of them together.

The alleged assault at the County Jail occurred after Membreno and Flores allegedly conspired to attack a third inmate, identified as A. Mena, according to the criminal complaint.

Flores allegedly sent a hand sign to his cellmate who, using words and a hand gesture, directed Mena to go downstairs in the Northwest C Module inside the jail, where Membreno waited.

Once Mena went to the bottom of the stairs, Membreno and Flores simultaneously attacked him with punches and knee strikes, according to the complaint.

