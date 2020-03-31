Two more sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, including one who works at the Main Jail, tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home days after two of their fellow officers learned they were infected with the virus, according to a spokeswoman.
The family member of a custody deputy tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27, prompting the rest of the family to get tested. The custody deputy's test results came back positive on March 29, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The custody deputy, who last worked on March 26 at the Main Jail, already was spending scheduled days off when the test results came back positive.
Additionally, a patrol deputy assigned to Santa Maria tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30 after taking a test on March 26, Zick said.
The deputy last worked on March 18 but hasn't been to work since March 19, when they began experiencing symptoms of the virus, she added.
Prior to the newest confirmations, two patrol deputies tested positive on March 27 and March 28, respectively.
Overall, three patrol deputies and four sheriff's deputies now have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After consulting with the County Public Health Department, no additional inmates or staff were isolated as a result of the new cases, Zick said.
In addition, a Wellpath medical employee who is contracted with the Main Jail for inmate medical services was notified on March 26 that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two inmates have been tested for the coronavirus, but both results came back negative, Zick said.
