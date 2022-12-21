Panga boat, Arroyo Quemada Beach, 2020, contributed.jpg

A panga boat is grounded at Arroyo Quemada Beach after it was discovered in 2020 in this photo from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Two men aboard another panga that made land on the same beach in 2021 were convicted this week of smuggling methamphetamine and undocumented Mexican citizens into the United States.

 Contributed

Two Mexican men caught in a panga boat on a Santa Barbara County beach last year were found guilty of smuggling drugs and undocumented Mexican citizens by a federal jury Tuesday afternoon, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said.

After a five-day trial, Jorge Muñoz-Muñoz, 26, of Ensenada, Mexico, and Roel Aranzubia-Álvarez, 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico, were convicted of multiple charges after law enforcement officers found them with 11 undocumented noncitizens on a panga boat in September 2021.

The boat also had been carrying 45 pounds of methamphetamine until it was jettisoned, said Ciaran McEvoy, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

