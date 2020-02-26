Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after yearlong investigation

Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on alleged drug and gun violations after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking narcotics directly from Mexico, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.
Timothy Kieth Moore, 41, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Feb. 19 after a traffic stop near Santa Maria allegedly led to the discovery of drugs, a weapon and cash, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Jesse Daniel Talaugon, 38, also of San Luis Obispo, was arrested after his vehicle was stopped by sheriff's deputies in that city and a search allegedly revealed drugs and cash.
Sheriff's investigators subsequently served a search warrant at the two men's residence in the 100 block of South Street, where they allegedly found more drugs, materials used for drug sales and loaded weapons.
Moore was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol on Highway 101 near Solomon Road after stopping his vehicle at the request of the SLO Sheriff's Special Operations Unit, Cipolla said.
A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram each of heroin and fentanyl, a loaded handgun, bags of pills that were a combination of Tylenol and fentanyl and more than $2,000 in cash.
Sheriff's deputies stopped Talaugon's car at 2 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 100 block of South Street to serve a search warrant on the vehicle that allegedly yielded approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, baggies containing a substance suspected to be heroin and $4,000 in cash.
The death of an inmate who died Monday while in custody of the San Luis Obispo County Jail is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, according to a spokesman.
After detectives served the search warrant on the South Street house, they allegedly seized three-quarters of a kilogram of heroin, scales and packaging indicative of narcotics trafficking and two handguns.
In all, investigators seized narcotics valued at a total of $617,000.
Investigators believe Moore and Talaugon had a network of people bringing narcotics directly from Mexico to San Luis Obispo County, Cipolla said.
Both men were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of controlled substances for sale and possession of loaded weapons.
The investigation was aided by the SLO County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.