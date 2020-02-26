Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after yearlong investigation

Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on alleged drug and gun violations after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking narcotics directly from Mexico, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

Timothy Kieth Moore, 41, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Feb. 19 after a traffic stop near Santa Maria allegedly led to the discovery of drugs, a weapon and cash, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

Jesse Daniel Talaugon, 38, also of San Luis Obispo, was arrested after his vehicle was stopped by sheriff's deputies in that city and a search allegedly revealed drugs and cash.

Sheriff's investigators subsequently served a search warrant at the two men's residence in the 100 block of South Street, where they allegedly found more drugs, materials used for drug sales and loaded weapons.

Moore was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol on Highway 101 near Solomon Road after stopping his vehicle at the request of the SLO Sheriff's Special Operations Unit, Cipolla said.