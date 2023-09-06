Armed robbery suspects

Isaiah Peinado and Issac Peinado

 Contributed

Two men suspected in the July 19 armed robbery of a man at a business near the intersection of Battles and Blosser roads, have been arrested and booked on drug and firearms charges, according to Santa Maria Police.

The adult male victim in the case was physically assaulted and threatened with a firearm. Following the assault, the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim.

Santa Maria gang detectives took over the investigation that led to the two suspects in the case being identified as Santa Maria residents Isaiah Peinado, 20, and sibling Issac Peinado, 19. Search and arrest warrants were obtained in the case for both suspects and their residences.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0