Two men suspected in the July 19 armed robbery of a man at a business near the intersection of Battles and Blosser roads, have been arrested and booked on drug and firearms charges, according to Santa Maria Police.
The adult male victim in the case was physically assaulted and threatened with a firearm. Following the assault, the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim.
Santa Maria gang detectives took over the investigation that led to the two suspects in the case being identified as Santa Maria residents Isaiah Peinado, 20, and sibling Issac Peinado, 19. Search and arrest warrants were obtained in the case for both suspects and their residences.
On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the SMPD Detective Bureau, with assistance from the SMPD Patrol Bureau and the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, conducted search and arrest warrant operations in the 900 block of W. Harding Avenue and the 1200 block of W. Sonya Lane.
Isaiah and Isaac Peinado were taken into custody. A third subject, Gustavo Garcia Perez, 21, was contacted in a vehicle during the operation and arrested for drug sales.
The search of the two residences yielded evidence connected to the original robbery, three handguns (two non-serialized “ghost guns”), 270 illegal pills (suspected opioids) and approximately $6,000 dollars in cash.
Gustavo Garcia Perez was also found to be in possession of 178 illegal pills (suspected opioids). All pills were estimated to have a street value of approximately $4,000 dollars.
Isaiah and Isaac Peinado were both booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on outstanding warrants for robbery with a gang enhancement and are each being held on $1 million dollars bail. Multiple drug and firearms related charges are being recommended for filing with the District Attorney’s Office.
Gustavo Garcia Perez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on drug sales charges.