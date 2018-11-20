Two juvenile suspects linked to multiple car break-ins in Orcutt early Tuesday have been caught while one adult suspect remains on the loose, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's officials now are asking for the public's help identifying victims and locating surveillance video that could help them in their investigation.
Earlier Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County dispatch center received two separate reports of suspicious individuals walking through neighborhoods, entering and attempting to enter various vehicles. One incident occurred at 12:41 a.m. on Hilltop Road at Cedarhurst Drive, while another incident occurred at 12:49 a.m. on East Patterson Road at Oak Knoll Road.
Suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey sedan, similar to an older model Pontiac Grand Am, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials said the suspects' clothing and car descriptions were similar in both reports.
Deputies responded to the area and saw a suspect vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Bradley Road at Lakeview Road. The vehicle fled from the area, and Santa Maria Police were alerted. A Santa Maria Police officer later saw the suspect vehicle, but it fled again and was later found nearby, abandoned in a parking lot and blocking other vehicles.
Two juveniles were seen fleeing the area on foot but were subsequently detained. A third adult suspect has yet to be located. The suspects have not been identified.
The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene and identified one of the juveniles, according to officials. Several items found in the car didn't belong to the owner of the vehicle, including two cellphones, a GPS device and a bottle of alcohol. Those items were taken and booked as suspected stolen property.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information to call the tipline at 805-681-4171. Anonymous tips can be made at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/