Two injured, one arrested following vehicle pursuit on Nipomo Mesa

A motorcyclist and a suspect in a domestic violence incident were both injured when their vehicles collided during a pursuit that took San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies back and forth between in the rural Arroyo Grande and Nipomo areas Thursday night.
Neither the names of the motorcyclist nor the suspect nor details surrounding the domestic violence incident were released by the Sheriff’s Department, but a spokesman said deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in progress about 7:45 p.m.
A man allegedly involved in the domestic incident left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but he was later spotted driving in the area of the victim’s residence and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop.
At that point, the man fled leading deputies on a pursuit along Mesa View Drive, which is also Highway 1, toward Nipomo, appearing to pull over at least twice before speeding away again, based on emergency radio broadcasts.
The suspect’s vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 75 mph along the highway, where the posted limit is 55 mph, turning around near Callender Road and returning to the area of Halcyon Road, according to radio traffic.
After crashing into a trash can near the victim’s home, the suspect headed southbound again on Highway 1, where he apparently collided with the motorcyclist just north of the Conoco-Phillips refinery.
The impact caused the motorcyclist to crash and the suspect to lose control of his vehicle, which overturned and ended up in a drainage ditch, where the man was taken into custody, the sheriff’s spokesman said.
The motorcyclist suffered moderate to serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, while the suspect suffered minor injuries, and both were treated at a local hospital, the spokesman said.
An investigation of the domestic violence and additional felonies allegedly committed by the suspect are being investigated by detectives and patrol deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting an administrative review of the pursuit.
The California Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.
No additional information about the ongoing investigation was released Thursday night by the Sheriff’s Office.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.