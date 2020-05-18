Two injured in 3-vehicle rollover at Goodwin Road; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were injured, including an 18-year-old Santa Maria man who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, in a three-vehicle collision Monday morning along Highway 135 near Goodwin Road in Orcutt.

The cash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. when Jesse Star was driving a silver Hyundai sedan south on Highway 135 and collided with a blue Chevy extended cab pickup truck and a silver Mercedes Benz sedan at a high rate of speed, said Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

The crash sent the Mercedes rolling across the divider and onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.

The Hyundai also rolled, and came to rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane along a chain-link fence. The force of the impact shore off at least two of its wheels, which landed on the highway's center divider.

The blue truck came to a stop on the side of the road and appeared to have sustained sideswipe damage on the driver's side. All three vehicles were several hundred feet from each other.

At least two people were injured, according to Smith, including Star, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs before he was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with head trauma injuries, Smith said.