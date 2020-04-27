Two injured during gang-related shooting in Lompoc early Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gang-related shooting in Lompoc early Sunday left two people injured at a residence on North J Street and now is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Lompoc Police responded to numerous reports of shots fired in the area of 300 North J Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

When officers arrived on scene, two gunshot victims were located at a residence and transported to local trauma centers. The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't released.

Suspects have yet to be identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0