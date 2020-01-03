You are the owner of this article.
Two hospitalized after alleged stabbing in Santa Maria on New Year's Day; police investigating
A young male allegedly stabbed on New Year's Day remains in the intensive care unit at a Santa Barbara hospital while another person was hospitalized with head trauma following an altercation near the intersection of South Thornburg and West Boone streets, according to Santa Maria Police. 

The incident, which reportedly involved a group of people, occurred shortly after 2 a.m. New Year's Day, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Sylvester Swain said. 

The unidentified, young adult male who reportedly was stabbed was flown via Calstar to Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Friday, according to Swain. 

Another victim, who was not identified, suffered head trauma and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to fire officials. The condition of that victim is unknown. 

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation, Swain said. 

Two individuals who reported the incident to police aren't considered suspects and weren't detained, Swain said. 

Emergency responders included the Santa Maria fire and police departments and American Medical Response.

