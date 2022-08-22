Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 18 citations were issued in twin DUI checkpoints over the weekend in Santa Maria, a police spokesman said.

The back-to-back checkpoints were conducted by Santa Maria Police Department officers from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and from 6 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

At the first checkpoint in the 900 block of West Main Street, two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and eight drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, said traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.

