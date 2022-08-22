Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 18 citations were issued in twin DUI checkpoints over the weekend in Santa Maria, a police spokesman said.
The back-to-back checkpoints were conducted by Santa Maria Police Department officers from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and from 6 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.
At the first checkpoint in the 900 block of West Main Street, two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and eight drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, said traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.
No drivers were arrested for other criminal offenses at the checkpoint where 171 vehicles were screened, McGehee said.
During the Saturday checkpoint in the 1400 block of South Broadway, one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and 10 drivers were cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license.
McGehee said no drivers were arrested for other criminal offenses at the checkpoint that screened a total of 264 vehicles.
Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, McGehee said, noting the primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to increase public safety by deterring people from driving impaired.
Additional checkpoints will be held in the coming months, he said.