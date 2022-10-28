Two people died Friday in a predawn head-on crash on Highway 1 that left both vehicles in flames and one man in the hospital, where he was placed under arrest, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Jenna Causby, 19, and Dorothyann Guthrie, 20, both of Lompoc, were killed in the collision about 4:05 a.m. on Highway 1 about one mile north of the Highway 101 junction, the CHP said.
Kyle Nelson, 22, of Goleta, suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which responded to the crash, said Nelson suffered critical injuries.
Nelson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, but the charges are pending results of a toxicology report, the CHP said.
Nelson was driving a Ford C-Max MPV southbound on Highway 1 at about 80 mph when he came upon slower-moving southbound traffic, the CHP said.
In the report, the CHP said Nelson “wantonly passed over solid double yellow lines” into the northbound lane of oncoming traffic.
Causby was driving northbound with Guthrie in a Chevrolet Malibu when she realized the C-Max was traveling toward her and turned her car to the right in an attempt to avoid Nelson’s car, the CHP said.
At the same time, Nelson turned the C-Max to the left, and the two vehicles hit head-on, causing both vehicles to rotate in a counterclockwise direction and sending the Malibu to the east shoulder, where it came to rest facing west.
The C-Max came to rest in the northbound lanes, also facing west, and both vehicles erupted into flames, the CHP report said.
County Fire personnel extinguished the flames and rendered aid to the victims of the crash, including at least one left trapped in a vehicle.
This article has been updated to reflect the pending charges against Kyle Nelson.