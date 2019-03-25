A Santa Maria man was arrested late Saturday night after he was found inside a parked car that had been reported stolen from Lompoc.
Shortly before midnight, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner Magnum were on patrol in the area of Highway 135 and Lakeview Road when they stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked at Spencer’s Fresh Market, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The driver, 21-year-old Jaime Manuel Rayas, of Santa Maria, was arrested when the deputy found the car Rayas was in had been reported stolen from Lompoc, the spokesman said. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up burglary tools.
A woman walking nearby, 31-year-old Maria Isquierdo, of Lompoc, also was arrested after it was determined she was affiliated with the driver and allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, the spokesman said.
Rayas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.
Isquierdo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance as well as a no-bail probation detainer for welfare fraud.