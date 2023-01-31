A juvenile and an adult were arrested following a carjacking at gunpoint and a pursuit late Monday night, and additional suspects are being sought, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
The carjacking involving multiple perpetrators armed with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road was reported to police about 11 p.m., and a short time later officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Broadway and Stowell Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled with officers in pursuit, Brice said.
Because the driver exhibited extremely dangerous behavior behind the wheel, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety, he said.
A short time later, police dispatchers began receiving calls reporting a prowler around West Fesler and North Pine streets, the area where the carjacked vehicle was last seen.
Officers who went to that location soon found an unarmed male juvenile hiding in a yard and subsequently determined he was allegedly involved in the carjacking and was driving it during the pursuit, Brice said.
The carjacked vehicle was found abandoned nearby, and information provided by citizens indicated two more suspects might be in the area, he said.
“Due to the high likelihood of two or more armed suspects in the area, a reverse 911 call and alert was generated to protect innocent residents in the area,” Brice said.
A search ultimately led to the arrest of another suspect identified as 19-year-old Santa Maria resident Saul Dolores Morelos.
Both Morelos and the juvenile were booked into detention facilities on suspicion of carjacking, felony evading and conspiracy to commit a felony crime.
Brice said the investigation is ongoing.