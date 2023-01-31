Saul Dolores Morelos

A juvenile and an adult were arrested following a carjacking at gunpoint and a pursuit late Monday night, and additional suspects are being sought, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.

The carjacking involving multiple perpetrators armed with a gun in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road was reported to police about 11 p.m., and a short time later officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Broadway and Stowell Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled with officers in pursuit, Brice said.

