Two arrested in connection to December burglary in Santa Maria
Two arrested in connection to December burglary in Santa Maria

One suspect awaiting extradition from Arizona

A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into a December burglary in which a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly person, according to a police spokesman. 

Julio Cesar Bautista, 21, and Jazmin Martinez, 21, of Santa Maria were arrested after police served search warrants at several residences in Santa Maria in February, according to spokesman Jesus Valle. 

The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2019, after the Santa Maria Police Department was notified of a residential burglary in which a safe was stolen from an elderly person's home. 

Through the investigation, detectives learned that Bautista and Martinez were allegedly involved in the burglary. Valle didn't identify the location of the burglary or the amount of cash taken. 

Detectives served two search warrants in Santa Maria on Feb. 14 — in the 1600 block of North Surrey Drive and at Bautista's residence in the 400 block of East Central Avenue, where he was taken into custody. 

The investigation continued and detectives learned that Martinez fled to the Mesa, Arizona, area, where she was taken arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 27. A search warrant also was served at the Mesa residence where she had been staying.

Numerous items believed to have been purchased with the stolen money were recovered during the search warrants, Valle said. 

Santa Maria Police detectives worked with the Mesa Police Department, US Marshal's Office and the FBI field office in Arizona to take Martinez into custody. 

Bautista was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and was subsequently charged with residential burglary, grand theft, conspiracy and financial elder abuse on Feb. 19. 

Martinez is awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara County to face the same charges as Bautista, Valle said. 

Anyone with information about the residential burglary and/or stolen money is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Jesse Garcia at 805-928-3781, ext. 1115.

