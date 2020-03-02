Two arrested in connection to December burglary in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into a December burglary in which a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly person, according to a police spokesman.
Detectives served two search warrants in Santa Maria on Feb. 14 — in the 1600 block of North Surrey Drive and at Bautista's residence in the 400 block of East Central Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
The investigation continued and detectives learned that Martinez fled to the Mesa, Arizona, area, where she was taken arrested and taken into custody on Feb. 27. A search warrant also was served at the Mesa residence where she had been staying.
Numerous items believed to have been purchased with the stolen money were recovered during the search warrants, Valle said.
Santa Maria Police detectives worked with the Mesa Police Department, US Marshal's Office and the FBI field office in Arizona to take Martinez into custody.
Bautista was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and was subsequently charged with residential burglary, grand theft, conspiracy and financial elder abuse on Feb. 19.
Martinez is awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara County to face the same charges as Bautista, Valle said.
Anyone with information about the residential burglary and/or stolen money is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Jesse Garcia at 805-928-3781, ext. 1115.
