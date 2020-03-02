Two arrested in connection to December burglary in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into a December burglary in which a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from an elderly person, according to a police spokesman.

Julio Cesar Bautista, 21, and Jazmin Martinez, 21, of Santa Maria were arrested after police served search warrants at several residences in Santa Maria in February, according to spokesman Jesus Valle.

The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2019, after the Santa Maria Police Department was notified of a residential burglary in which a safe was stolen from an elderly person's home.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that Bautista and Martinez were allegedly involved in the burglary. Valle didn't identify the location of the burglary or the amount of cash taken.

+3 Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after yearlong investigation Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on drug and gun charges after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking more than $600,000 worth of narcotics directly from Mexico, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.