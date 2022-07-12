A man arrested on suspicion of luring a 15-year-old girl into a sexual relationship while she was visiting Nipomo, then taking her to Mexico, and his female accomplice are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.
The girl was found in Tijuana and has been safely reunited with her family, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
Daniel Navarro, 38, of Victorville, who sometimes posed online as “Angel,” and his alleged accomplice Julie Le, 20, of Garden Grove, were named Monday night in a federal criminal complaint.
They are facing a charge of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential sentence of life without parole, said Thom Mrozek, director of media relations for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Reidy of the Violent and Organized Crime Section is prosecuting the case in federal court, Mrozek said.
Le allegedly helped Navarro contact minors and subsequently drove Navarro and the 15-year-old girl, hidden in the back seat, into Tijuana on July 1, the night before the girl’s scheduled quinceañera, he said.
Earlier that day, the Sheriff's Department had received a report the Arizona girl, identified only as “A.T.” in court documents, who was visiting relatives in Nipomo, was last seen leaving their home during the early morning hours, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Sheriff's detectives identified a suspect and a female accomplice who had befriended the victim on a social media platform over the past year, Cipolla said.
“A review of one of Navarro’s Instagram accounts, ‘dn.2021.01,’ revealed conversations between Navarro and A.T. on A.T.’s Instagram account in which Navarro professed his love for A.T. and discussed having sex with A.T. in order to impregnate her,” according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.
The affidavit states that Navarro used social media in an attempt to convince one of A.T.’s relatives to run away with him and that Navarro tried to entice other teenage girls to send him sexual images.
Later on July 1, Navarro and Le allegedly entered Mexico with A.T. hidden in the backseat, according to the affidavit.
Homeland Security agents who work in the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit assisted in helping to locate the missing girl, while sheriff's detectives also obtained multiple search warrants for cellphone and social media account information that aided the investigation.
On Sunday, Navarro and Le were arrested as they entered the United States from Mexico, and the following morning Mexican authorities rescued the juvenile from a residence in Tijuana.
The FBI assisted with locating and recovering the missing juvenile, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection also assisted with the investigation.