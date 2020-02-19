Two arrested in Buellton following vehicle theft, foot pursuit

Two suspects, including a Buellton man, were arrested by Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies Wednesday after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a brief foot pursuit, a spokeswoman said.

Sheriff's dispatch broadcast a be-on-the-lookout alert from the California Highway Patrol shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a white Audi SUV stolen in Isla Vista, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

A deputy on patrol in the Buellton area received a LoJack alert at 1:37 p.m., informing him that the vehicle was nearby, Zick said, adding that the SUV was located in the area of Thumbelina Drive and Odense Street.

Once the vehicle was spotted, two suspects — identified as Jeffrey Stoltz, 59, of Buellton and Sean Lynn, 53, of Goleta — ditched the vehicle and fled, Zick said.

Stoltz was quickly detained, Zick said, adding that Santa Barbara County Air Support and sheriff's and CHP K-9 units quickly responded and set up a containment of the area.

