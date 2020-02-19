Two arrested in Buellton following vehicle theft, foot pursuit

Two suspects, including a Buellton man, were arrested by Santa Barbara sheriff's deputies Wednesday after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a brief foot pursuit, a spokeswoman said.
Sheriff's dispatch broadcast a be-on-the-lookout alert from the California Highway Patrol shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a white Audi SUV stolen in Isla Vista, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A deputy on patrol in the Buellton area received a LoJack alert at 1:37 p.m., informing him that the vehicle was nearby, Zick said, adding that the SUV was located in the area of Thumbelina Drive and Odense Street.
Once the vehicle was spotted, two suspects — identified as Jeffrey Stoltz, 59, of Buellton and Sean Lynn, 53, of Goleta — ditched the vehicle and fled, Zick said.
Stoltz was quickly detained, Zick said, adding that Santa Barbara County Air Support and sheriff's and CHP K-9 units quickly responded and set up a containment of the area.
Sheriff's K-9 Duke located Lynn in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Kendale Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
A records search revealed that Lynn had an outstanding no-bail warrant for a violation of post-release community supervision for a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
Both suspects were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Stoltz was booked on felony suspicion of vehicle theft and two misdemeanors, possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence, Zick said. His bail was set at $25,000.
Lynn was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and a no-bail arrest warrant.
The CHP will handle the stolen vehicle report.