Santa Maria Police officers arrested two wanted suspects who barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex following a brief vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon.
A patrol vehicle attempted to stop a sedan near the corner of Broadway and Enos Drive just before 3 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva. The car was driven by 25-year-old Anthony Padilla Cortez, whose passenger was 35-year-old Silva Isabel Virgin, both of Santa Maria, Silva said.
Cortez then led police on a brief pursuit after the officer identified at least one person inside the vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, Silva said.
Cortez drove less than a mile to the 200 block of East Inger Drive, where he and Virgin ran inside an apartment complex and barricaded themselves inside for approximately an hour, Silva said.
After making announcements over a loudspeaker for several minutes, Cortez gave himself up, followed by Virgin about an hour later.
Both were arrested and taken into custody. Cortez was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer and illegal possession of a baton, while Virgin was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and delaying a police officer, according to Silva. No information on their felony warrants was provided.
A total of eight Santa Maria Police Department units responded to the scene. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also provided a K-9 and supervisor, which were used to search the residence after the incident.
No injuries were reported.