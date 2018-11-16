A dozen defendants in the Operation Matador murder case are scheduled to go to trial May 20, 2019, which is projected to last for a year and a half.
Defense attorneys, meanwhile, argued Friday that they need time beyond May to tackle the vast amount of evidence tied to the case.
In March 2016, over a dozen defendants believed to have ties to the transnational gang MS-13 and linked to 11 homicides and 14 attempted murders in Santa Maria were nabbed during the overnight Operation Matador sting executed by the Santa Maria Police.
In July 2016, the civil grand jury handed down 50 felony counts of murder, criminal street gang conspiracy and other crimes during a secret indictment proceeding.
Since heavy publicity has surrounded the case, a modified gag order was issued restraining attorneys, law enforcement and court staff from disseminating information and details about the case to the public.
On Friday morning, Judge John McGregor set the May trial date, with trial confirmation scheduled for April 19. Prosecutors believe the trial could take a year and a half for all 12 defendants.
Defense attorneys representing the men objected to the trial dates, stating the timing still was too early due to the voluminous amount of evidence they must sift through and that the lack of timely preparation could result in ineffective counsel.
Prosecutors countered they would be ready to go to trial at any point.
Both prosecutors and defense attorneys will continue to meet the third Friday of every month for case management conferences, where they can discuss the logistics of trial preparation.
The next court date for the case has been set for Jan. 18, when the judge could rule on defense attorneys' request to seal the courtroom during a hearing to determine whether the indictments should be dismissed. That hearing is slated for Feb. 4 and 5.
Two defendants indicted in a smaller case, who are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, will return with their co-defendants in the larger case for the Jan. 18 court date.
On Oct. 24, one of the three men in the smaller case, Rafael Castro, struck a deal with the prosecution by pleading no contest to criminal street gang conspiracy and admitted offering to furnish a gun for the purpose of committing a felony. Castro was sentenced to eight years in state prison.