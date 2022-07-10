A Tustin man was sentenced to two years in state prison in May after pleading guilty to identity theft and firearm-related charges in connection to two cases in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Kevin Rasmussen on May 25 pleaded guilty to one count each of identity theft and false personification incurring liability in Superior Court, and received a two-year state prison sentence on May 31, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Rasmussen was arrested Aug. 24, 2020 following a Sheriff's Office investigation into at least five fraudulent vehicle purchases at dealerships across the Central Coast.
In one instance, a vehicle purchase was made on May 21, 2020, when Rasmussen took out a $48,500 loan using the credit of a New Jersey man and bought a 2019 Dodge Challenger from the Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on South Broadway, according to Sheriff's detectives.
Court documents show Rasmussen took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic's mask mandate to conceal his identity during the purchases.
The investigation allegedly led detectives to Rasmussen's involvement with two other suspects in a separate case involving a seizure of guns and drugs in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway on Aug. 25, 2020.
In that case, Rasmussen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon on May 25 and was also sentenced to an additional two years in state prison on May 31, which will be served concurrently, according to Whitmore.