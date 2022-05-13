Tunnell Elementary School on Dena Way in Santa Maria was locked down Friday due to unspecified police activity in the neighborhood, according to officials.
The lockdown was reported around noon at the school located in the 1200 block of Dena Way, according to Maggie White, a spokeswoman for the Santa Maria-Bonita School Distirct.
White said the Santa Maria Police Department told the school to lock down due to "something in the neighborhood" and will let the school know when it's safe to reopen.
Santa Maria Police Department officials did not immediately return calls for comment.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter was reported over the area of the school, according to FlightAware.com.
