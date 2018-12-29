Three people were found dead inside an Orcutt home Friday night and an armed suspect believed to be responsible died after being shot by sheriff's deputies.
At approximately 8:05 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies received a report of a person who had entered her home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road and found a bloody scene inside. The woman discovered a victim covered in blood in a bathtub, fled the residence and called for help, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office is requesting all residents in the Oakhill Estates shelter in place until further notice due to an unfolding situation on Oakhill Dr. Thank you for your cooperation.— SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) December 29, 2018
When responding sheriff's deputies arrived at the Oakhill Estates residence, they determined that a suspect was inside. Deputies entered the home, found the suspect and discovered that the suspect was armed with a rifle.
An emergency notification was sent to residents in the Oakhill Estates, advising them to shelter in place just before 9 p.m. The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Sheriff's Hostage Negotiation Team were also called to the scene to assist.
Additional information was obtained from the suspect himself that there were additional people inside the home, according to Hoover. In an effort to rescue any potential victims, sheriff's SET deputies gained further entry into the house and made contact with the armed suspect.
A confrontation ensued during which the suspect was initially shot with less lethal ammunition, followed by the used of deadly force by the sheriff's officials, Hoover said.
The suspect was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was subsequently pronounced dead.
Deputies found three decedents inside the home following further investigation, believed to be homicide victims. The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld until all are positively identified and next of kin has been notified, said Hoover.
The shelter-in-place warning was lifted just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement confirmed the event appears to be an isolated incident contained just inside the home, and said they do not have a reason to believe there were other suspects connected to the incident.
"This tragic incident remains under investigation," said Hoover, who noted that no additional information will be released until further notice.
SBSO don’t know yet how many people actually live in that oak hill residence in #Orcutt. They won’t say yet how the RP happened upon the injured party in the home bathroom before calling dispatch, leading them to the barricade suspect. #santamaria #santamariatimes— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) December 29, 2018
Check back for more updates on this developing story.