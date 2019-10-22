The trial of a Santa Maria Uber driver charged with raping women in San Luis Obispo is set to begin Jan. 7 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Earl Conaway III, the attorney for Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, confirmed the trial date shortly after his client’s appearance before Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen for a pretrial conference Monday morning.
Alarcon-Nunez was arrested in January 2018 and faces 12 criminal charges, including forcible rape of an intoxicated person and first-degree burglary.
Alarcon-Nunez is accused of raping five women in San Luis Obispo, according to a spokesman from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.
Two additional charges of assault with intent to commit rape and first-degree residential burglary were added earlier this year after an additional woman, from Santa Barbara, came forward to investigators.
Prosecutors allege that Alarcon-Nunez targeted intoxicated women in San Luis Obispo, then offered them rides back to their homes, where the rapes and burglaries occurred.
To hide his identity, prosecutors said Alarcon-Nunez used a Venmo mobile payment app to collect payment instead of the Uber app.
The alleged crimes occurred between Dec. 17, 2017, and Jan. 14, 2018.
Alarcon-Nunez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who agreed to voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005, according to San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow.
It’s unknown when Alarcon-Nunez re-entered the United States or how long he has been in California. Dow added that his immigration status will not have an impact on court proceedings.
Conaway estimated the trial could last up to four weeks.
Alarcon-Nunez is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in San Luis Obispo for pretrial conferences Nov. 6 and Dec. 18. He's being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $1.47 million bail.