The trial of a man and his father suspected of murder and conspiracy in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart 25 years ago has been delayed at least until Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Monterey County Superior Court said.
Paul Flores, the last man seen with Smart the night she vanished on Memorial Day weekend in 1996, and his father, Ruben Flores, are on trial in Salinas more than a year after they were arrested.
Prosecutors allege Paul Flores killed Smart following an off-campus party and Ruben Flores helped him conceal her body, which has never been found.