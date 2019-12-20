Trial for MS-13 defendants to be split in two, could take up to 2 years to conclude

Adrian Andrade, attorney for defendant Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, objected to the seating arrangements.

He argued in court that seating five defendants in the audience would violate due process, since there wouldn't be enough room for desks to hold such materials as computers.

The judge agreed, finding the only way to comply with due process is to split the trial.

The trial for the first five defendants is scheduled to start March 9, 2020.

Motions are expected to be heard that day, with jury selection to follow on April 13, said Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is leading prosecution on the case.

The first five defendants include Torres, Membreno, Traquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano and Luis German Mejia Orellana.

The second group will include Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Juan Sanchez Torres, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez and Olvin Serrano.

The second trial will begin as the first one is completed, Bramsen said, and a date for the second trial will need to be chosen.