Trial for MS-13 defendants to be split in two, could take up to 2 years to conclude

A Superior Court judge on Friday ruled the 10 defendants in the MS-13 case must be tried in two separate groups, finding that a lack of space to seat them together inside the Santa Maria courtroom could deprive them of their constitutional rights.
The defendants are among 12 who were each indicted in July 2016 on dozens of gang-related and murder charges stemming from arrests made in law enforcement's Operation Matador in March of that year.
All are accused members of the transnational criminal organization MS-13 and investigators said they are linked to at least 10 unsolved homicides in the Santa Maria Valley over a three-year period.
One defendant in the indictment, Ezequiel Escalante-Rivera, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison in October.
Another, Jose Emedalio Bonilla-Mejia, awaits sentencing in a separate federal racketeering and murder case in the Southern District of Ohio.
Judge John McGregor made the ruling after it was determined Santa Barbara County Superior Court didn’t have an estimated $130,000 to $170,000 to make necessary modifications to the courtroom to simultaneously seat 10 defendants, plus their attorneys and interpreters, each at separate tables.
All 10 defendants were originally ordered by McGregor on Oct. 18 to be tried in Department 8 at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Darrel Parker, executive officer for Santa Barbara County Superior Court, said the necessary modification would have included removing most of the audience seating and some of the carpet and expanding the jury box.
Stephen Dunkle, attorney for defendant Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, objected to the courtroom modification, arguing in a motion filed Nov. 12 that it will deprive his client of his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
It’s not clear what will happen to Torres’ motion after Friday’s ruling. A gag order prevents attorneys and other government officials from commenting on the case.
Because the courtroom will no longer be remodeled, only five defendants could fit behind the bar of the courtroom, and the other five would have to sit in the audience.
Adrian Andrade, attorney for defendant Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, objected to the seating arrangements.
He argued in court that seating five defendants in the audience would violate due process, since there wouldn't be enough room for desks to hold such materials as computers.
The judge agreed, finding the only way to comply with due process is to split the trial.
The trial for the first five defendants is scheduled to start March 9, 2020.
Motions are expected to be heard that day, with jury selection to follow on April 13, said Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is leading prosecution on the case.
The first five defendants include Torres, Membreno, Traquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano and Luis German Mejia Orellana.
The second group will include Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, Jose Juan Sanchez Torres, Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez and Olvin Serrano.
The second trial will begin as the first one is completed, Bramsen said, and a date for the second trial will need to be chosen.
Bramsen said the estimated time to complete each trial is approximately one year, adding that it could take up to two years for the back-to-back trials to conclude.