Murder charges were filed Tuesday against the Santa Maria tractor-trailer driver who killed two people in a multivehicle crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt in February.
Prosecutors claim 56-year-old Gil Pena could barely keep his eyes open Feb. 7 and blew through a red light on Foster Road, moments before his tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a sedan, leading to a six-vehicle pileup.
Two people were killed in the crash — 60-year-old Orcutt resident Rickie Motley and 24-year-old Solvang resident Jesse Donald Gluyas — and southbound traffic on Highway 135 was snarled for more than eight hours.
Almost five months after the fatal crash, Pena pleaded not guilty to both counts of murder during his arraignment Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
California Highway Patrol investigators who responded to the Feb. 7 collision said Pena was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 135, just north of Union Valley Parkway, at an unknown rate of speed when his tractor-trailer stuck the rear of the Nissan carrying Motley and Gluyas.
Pena sustained minor injuries in the crash and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Tractor-trailer crash leaves Orcutt, Solvang men dead, 3 injured; Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of DUI
Although the criminal complaint filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office does not charge Pena with DUI, Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg said Pena was captured on camera consuming drugs and alcohol prior to the start of his shift.
"We have him on video, an hour before he reported to work, at a 7-Eleven appearing to be popping pills and drinking beer," she said, adding that dashcam video shows him "completely unaware of the fact that he was about to plow into five parked cars at a red stoplight."
Schoenburg said Pena "was well aware that he should not be driving in [that] condition," as she claimed additional evidence suggests he drove in a similar state multiple times in a six-month period before the crash.
Stephen Dunkle, Pena's attorney, asked Judge Patricia Kelly to "take the unusual step" of allowing his client to remain free on his posted bail pending a further review.
"Had there been a public safety necessity to take him into custody because it's dangerous to have him out, that presumably could have been accomplished by filing charges much earlier," he said.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Kelly set Pena's bail at $2 million, and he was taken into custody at Santa Barbara County Jail.
Pena is scheduled to reappear July 1 before Judge James Voysey for a bail review and to set a date for a preliminary hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for July 8.
Pena's criminal charges are in addition to the pending civil suit filed on behalf of Motley's surviving family members.
The lawsuit alleges food service company Sysco Corp. negligently hired and retained Pena, an individual they claim has a history of negligent and unsafe vehicle operation.
Parties to the civil suit are scheduled to appear Sept. 3 for a case management conference before Judge Timothy Staffel.