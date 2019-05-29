A report of shots fired around midnight Wednesday led to the arrest of three youths identified as gang members on suspicion of attempting to shoot a rival gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
After police dispatch received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue, officers quickly detained three males leaving the area who matched the descriptions of the suspects provided by several witnesses.
Juan Duarte, 18, and two juveniles were identified as being involved in the shooting, and all three are documented gang members or associates, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.
Officers and detectives determined a rival gang member was the intended target when a residence was struck by several bullets, which went through an interior wall and nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside of the home.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.