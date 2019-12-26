Three vehicles reportedly involved in collision near Cuyama; Hwy 166 reopened

Update 4:52 p.m. -- Caltrans reopened Highway 166 with CHP pacing in both directions between Maricopa and Santa Maria.

Three vehicles, including a motor home, were reportedly involved in a collision shortly before noon at the intersection of highways 166 and 33 near Cuyama, where icy conditions have forced the closure of both highways.

The collision involved eight people and injured at least two, according to emergency radio traffic.

Additionally, a collision involving a semitruck and a Nissan sedan was reported one mile east of highways 166 and 33 just after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 166 between Highway 33 in Maricopa, and Highway 101 now is closed due to heavy snowfall and multiple crashes in the area, according to Caltrans. It is unknown at this point when the highway will reopen.

Highway 33 is closed in both directions from Wheeler Gorge, north of Wheeler Springs in Ventura County, all the way to Highway 166.

For additional information on road closures in the area and across California, visit the CalTrans QuickMap.

