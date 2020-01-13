Three injured in weekend shooting at Lompoc apartment complex

Three teenagers were reportedly injured in a shooting that took place at a Lompoc apartment complex on Saturday night.

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred around 8:47 p.m. Saturday at the Fiesta Apartments at 416 W. North Ave. Officers arrived on scene and reported finding a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers and medics provided aid before both those victims were transported to area medical facilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Around 1:25 Sunday morning, another 14-year-old male victim arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police determined that this victim had been shot along with the other two.

The shooting took place in a parking lot area of the apartment complex, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Departments to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.