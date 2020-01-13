Three injured in weekend shooting at Lompoc apartment complex

Three teenagers were reportedly injured in a shooting that took place at a Lompoc apartment complex on Saturday night.
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
The shooting occurred around 8:47 p.m. Saturday at the Fiesta Apartments at 416 W. North Ave. Officers arrived on scene and reported finding a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers and medics provided aid before both those victims were transported to area medical facilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Around 1:25 Sunday morning, another 14-year-old male victim arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police determined that this victim had been shot along with the other two.
The shooting took place in a parking lot area of the apartment complex, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Departments to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.