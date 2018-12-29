Three people were found dead inside an Orcutt home Friday night and an armed suspect believed to be responsible was hospitalized after being shot by sheriff's deputies.
Just after 8 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an individual wounded inside a bathroom at the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive who needed medical care, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office is requesting all residents in the Oakhill Estates shelter in place until further notice due to an unfolding situation on Oakhill Dr. Thank you for your cooperation.— SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) December 29, 2018
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male subject armed with a rifle had barricaded himself inside the home, according to Hoover. At that point, deputies received information that there were additional people inside the home who were possibly injured and needed medical attention.
Deputies gained entry into the residence, contacted the armed subject and had to shoot him in order to subdue him before taking him into custody, said Hoover.
The male suspect, who is not identified at this time, was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown, according to Hoover.
Deputies found three decedents inside the home following further investigation.
"Obviously at this point it appears the armed subject was responsible for the three deaths," said Hoover.
Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place warning for residents near the Oakhill Estates just before 9 p.m.
The shelter-in-place warning was lifted just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement confirmed the event appears to be an isolated incident contained just inside the home, and said they do not have a reason to believe there were other suspects connected to this incident that may be outstanding.
SBSO don’t know yet how many people actually live in that oak hill residence in #Orcutt. They won’t say yet how the RP happened upon the injured party in the home bathroom before calling dispatch, leading them to the barricade suspect. #santamaria #santamariatimes— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) December 29, 2018
The identities of the decedents are still unknown at this time. Officials with the County Sheriff's Office, from detectives, coroner's bureau and forensics team will remain on scene throughout the night for further investigation, said Hoover.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.