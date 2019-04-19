Santa Maria Police cited three people Thursday during two operations targeting people who purchase alcohol for minors.
The first operation, called a “minor decoy” operation, involved a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages from establishments that are licensed to serve alcohol for consumption either on or off premises, the spokesman said.
On Thursday, a decoy under the supervision of Santa Maria Police entered four off-sale establishments and two on-sale establishments, a department spokesman said. At one of the off-sale establishments, Smart and Final at 1721 S. Broadway, an employee sold alcohol to the minor.
The employee was cited at the scene for selling an alcoholic beverage to a minor, and the business will be evaluated by the local Alcoholic Beverage Control office for possible administrative actions.
Santa Maria Police also conducted a “shoulder tap” operation, which involves a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to get people to purchase alcohol from stores that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
The decoy went to three different establishments and no community member purchased alcohol for them.
During the operation, two people were subsequently cited in the parking lots of one of the establishments for consumption of alcohol on private property open to the public, which is a municipal code violation, the spokesman said.
These type of programs are intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, the spokesman said, adding that statistics show that teens have a greater rate of drunk-driving crashes than adults.
Funding for the operation was provided by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control grant to the Santa Maria Police Department in conjunction with the Guadalupe Police Department.