Three arrested Saturday in Santa Maria ‘shoulder tap’ operation

Three people were arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor, and two were also booked on warrants, in a “shoulder tap” operation that took place Saturday at three locations in the city, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
During the operation, a minor decoy under the direct supervision of officers, attempted to get individuals over age 21 to purchase alcoholic beverages from establishments licensed by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Sgt. Eligio Lara said.
Out of 13 individuals contacted by the decoy, three purchased alcoholic beverages for the minor, Lara said.
After purchasing the alcohol, the suspects were arrested by police officers on suspicion of furnishing an alcoholic beverage for a minor.
Lara said in the process of arresting the three, additional violations were found.
One individual was found to be wanted on a felony warrant and another was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant, and both were arrested and booked.
Two of the individuals were also cited for driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.
The operation was intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, Lara said, addinig statistics show teens have a greater rate of drunken driving crashes than adults.
Funding for the program was provided by the California ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership grant awarded to the Santa Maria Police Department in conjunction with the Guadalupe Police Department.