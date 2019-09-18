A 13 year-old student who made violent threats prompted an investigation at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Wednesday, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Around 1 p.m., detectives responded to the junior high school to investigate, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said. Officers spoke with the student and the student's parents.
You have free articles remaining.
The parents cooperated with detectives and there is no immediate danger to students or staff at Tommie Kunst Junior High, Ruiz said. The case will be forwarded to juvenile probation for review.