A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly made threats against Santa Maria Police Department officers and their families via social media posts, a department spokesman said.

Police were notified of the threats about 9:46 p.m. Friday, and an investigation identified 34-year-old Santa Maria resident Albert Varelas as the suspect and led to his social media account, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, Detective Bureau supervisor.

During the initial investigation, several more social media posts threatening officers and their families were made by Varelas and observed by officers in real time, Rios said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

