A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly made threats against Santa Maria Police Department officers and their families via social media posts, a department spokesman said.
Police were notified of the threats about 9:46 p.m. Friday, and an investigation identified 34-year-old Santa Maria resident Albert Varelas as the suspect and led to his social media account, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, Detective Bureau supervisor.
During the initial investigation, several more social media posts threatening officers and their families were made by Varelas and observed by officers in real time, Rios said.
The posts referred to previous contacts with police and included threats to “kill” officers and family members, he said.
Further investigation confirmed Varelas was allegedly targeting and stalking officers’ homes in the Santa Maria area.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Varelas for violating Penal Code Section 422, making criminal threats, but they were unable to locate him.
The Police Department’s Detective Bureau took over the investigation at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and detectives tracked Varelas to a location near Foster Road and Hummel Drive in Orcutt, Rios said.
About 2:20 p.m., with assistance from the patrol divisions of both Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Maria Police Department, detectives located and arrested Varelas without incident, he said.
Varelas was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant for making criminal threats, but Rios said investigators also plan to recommend the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office review the case for filing related stalking charges.
Rios encouraged anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Det. Eduardo Servin at 805-928-3781, ext. 1362, or the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.