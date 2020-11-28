'The department is in a good place': Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen retires after 4 decades in law enforcement

In his nearly 45 years of service in the Southern California law enforcement community, outgoing Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen has seen history repeat itself, witnessing civil unrest, natural disasters and infectious disease outbreaks.

Now, he can add retirement to that list. On Monday, Hansen announced he will retire again, this time after serving more than seven years with the Santa Maria Police Department, including more than three as its chief.

Hansen wasn't quite one year into his first retirement when former Santa Maria Police Chief Ralph Martin hired him to fill a commander position at the department in 2013. Both had worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and in leadership positions, although they only knew each other by reputation.

“I told Ralph that I’d give him two years and I’ve been here almost eight years,” Hansen said.

Hansen intended to retire last summer but didn’t feel it was the right thing to do. After leading his department through a "rough" summer of COVID-19 pandemic restriction and civil unrest, Hansen is confident he's leaving the department in good shape.

“This wasn’t a light-hearted decision to make because I love my job here and I absolutely love this department and the people I work with,” Hansen said. “But part of a leader’s responsibility is knowing when it’s time to step aside and let somebody else take over.”