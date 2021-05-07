A Tennessee woman accused of starting fires at her ex-boyfriend’s Lompoc home in April 2020 was arrested on a warrant for arson-related charges Wednesday after she was extradited from Texas.
Brooke Wix, 26, of Gallatin was initially arrested March 31, 2021, near Edinburg, Texas, where she was flagged for a Santa Barbara County warrant issued March 1. She was charged Feb. 23 with arson of an inhabited structure and two enhancements, including for a serious and violent felony in the domestic violence case, according to Superior Court records.
Wix was extradited from the Hidalgo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on May 5. Her bail was set at $250,000.
She appeared Tuesday for an arraignment in Santa Barbara County Superior Court but did not enter a plea. Public Defender Mark Owens, who represents Wix, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
The investigation began on May 4, 2020, after two fires were set intentionally just after 5 a.m. on April 15, 2020, at a residence in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue, according to a warrant declaration by District Attorney’s Office investigator Kristina Perkins.
A Lompoc Fire Department investigator determined a pile of clothes and bedsheets on a mattress near the residence were both set ablaze, as noted in his report.
Wix's ex-boyfriend, James Morales, was living in the residence on East Locust Avenue at the time.
The pair dated for more than three years while they were living in San Diego before breaking up in September 2019, according to court records. Shortly afterward, Morales moved to Lompoc.
Sometime after Perkins interviewed Wix in June 2020 about the fires, Wix fled the state. Efforts were made to locate Wix, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore, until her arrest this March.
Wix is scheduled for a continued arraignment at 8:30 a.m. May 10 in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.