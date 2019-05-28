A Templeton man who had a loaded pistol and sawed-off shotgun in his backpack was arrested Friday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in the parking lot of an Orcutt fast food restaurant.
Around 10:15 p.m., deputies observed 32-year-old Kyle Kenneth Hogue in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Orcutt and determined he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, said Kelly Hoover, sheriff’s department spokeswoman.
When deputies searched Hogue, they found a meth pipe in his jacket, Hoover said. In his backpack, deputies found a baton, 9mm pistol and sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. Both guns were loaded and had no serial numbers.
Hogue also had 100 rounds ammunition for the handgun and six rounds for the 12-gauge shotgun, Hoover said.
He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on weapons and drugs charges, and is being held on $35,000 bail.