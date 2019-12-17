A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday night in Lompoc, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking information about the incident from the public.
Police reportedly responded around 9 p.m. to the 700 block of North E Street, where they located a teenager who had suffered a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact its detective bureau at 805-875-8120.