During his first court appearance Wednesday, a Santa Maria teen charged with the murder of 37-year-old Salomon Morales Robles did not enter a plea, and his arraignment will resume Nov. 14.
Augustin F., 17, is facing the following charges: first-degree murder of Morales Robles on Nov. 2 with special allegations of criminal street gang and personal/intentional discharge of a firearm, as well as discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.
Augustin is also charged with two counts of attempted murder of victims, referred to as John Doe and Jane Doe, on Nov. 3. For those charges, he also is facing special allegations of intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and criminal street gang enhancements.
Due to Augustin's age, his last name is not being released.
At 11:32 p.m. Nov. 3, Santa Maria Police responded to the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, where they found Morales Robles unresponsive after suffering several gunshot wounds. As they were investigating the homicide, officers were called to the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue. There, they found two victims who also had suffered gunshot wounds. Both the male and female victims, John Doe and Jane Doe, were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive, according to Santa Maria Police.
Officers were able to locate and detain three male juveniles but only arrested one -- Augustin -- on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and discharge of a firearm causing death and gang allegations.
Attorneys Sara Elturk and Lea Villegas for the Public Defender appeared with Augustin on Wednesday in Judge Garcia's courtroom at Santa Maria Juvenile Court. Prosecutor Marina Santisteban is representing the District Attorney's Office.
The teen's parents were also present in court, along with his brother and sister and the family members of the victims.
The case will return to court Nov. 14 for the Public Defender's Office to complete a conflict check and review incoming evidence. Augustin's case may also be transferred to adult court, where he would be tried as an adult for the alleged crimes. A hearing on that request is pending.