Tanker truck carrying diesel fuel drives off Hwy 166 near Tepusquet Road

A tanker truck carrying diesel fuel drove off Highway 166 between Twitchell Reservoir and Tepusquet Road early Wednesday, resulting in traffic delays.
The incident occurred at 2:19 a.m. when the tanker owned by Petro Transport Inc. of Bakersfield went off the highway approximately 100 feet into heavy brush five miles east of Twitchell Reservoir and four miles west of Tepusquet Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Highway 166 was reduced to one lane and a CHP pilot car responded shortly before 7 a.m. to direct traffic flow.
At least two crews were requested to remove the tanker.
