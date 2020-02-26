You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tanker truck carrying diesel fuel drives off Hwy 166 near Tepusquet Road

Tanker truck carrying diesel fuel drives off Hwy 166 near Tepusquet Road

{{featured_button_text}}

A tanker truck carrying diesel fuel drove off Highway 166 between Twitchell Reservoir and Tepusquet Road early Wednesday, resulting in traffic delays. 

The incident occurred at 2:19 a.m. when the tanker owned by Petro Transport Inc. of Bakersfield went off the highway approximately 100 feet into heavy brush five miles east of Twitchell Reservoir and four miles west of Tepusquet Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Highway 166 was reduced to one lane and a CHP pilot car responded shortly before 7 a.m. to direct traffic flow. 

At least two crews were requested to remove the tanker. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News