A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawfully possessing guns and drugs following a monthslong investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Mill Street, where they found 26-year-old Jacob Cardenas inside of his bathroom allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet.
Police forced their way into the bathroom and arrested Cardenas. Police found approximately three-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine inside the bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, the search warrant yielded at least six firearms and approximately $11,000 in cash.
Cardenas is a convicted felon and a suspected member of Santa Maria’s Westpark Gang, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale; felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Cardenas also was booked on a $75,000 warrant stemming from an incident that involved a police car chase a week ago and is being held without bail on a probation detainer.