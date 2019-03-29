An Oceano man suspected by law enforcement of being a serial antique shop burglar was arrested earlier this week in Santa Maria, sheriff's officials announced Friday.
Richard Martin Loots, 46, was arrested Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue after investigators identified him as the suspect from a March 23 burglary at Vintage Antique Mall in Orcutt. An investigation determined that Loots had been reportedly stealing items from various antique shops throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Loots was arrested on suspicion of burglary and for a no-bail felony warrant out of San Luis Obispo County. He was later booked for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for being a felon in possession of tear gas. Due to his probation violation, he is being held without bail.
Several suspected stolen objects include various collectors' coins, jewelry (brooches, earrings, necklaces, pendants and watches), decorative boxes and other antique items. The case remains under investigation.
Individuals or business owners with information on the case or those who believe they are victims of Loots — particularly local antique malls or pawn shops — are urged to contact Deputy Green at sng4919@sbsheriff.org