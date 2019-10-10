Three suspected gang members accused of killing an Oceano man last April entered not guilty pleas in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday.
Brothers Robert and Gabriel Garay of San Luis Obispo and Nathaniel Jara of Avila Beach are accused of killing 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes Sr. in association with the Oceano 13 street gang.
Fuentes was shot multiple times on April 2 as the three allegedly chased Fuentes on foot near Ocean and 22nd streets in Oceano, according to a probable cause statement from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Fuentes sought help at a neighbor's house on Beach Street, where he collapsed and died, according to the statement.
According to court records, all three defendants are charged with first-degree murder, with each carrying criminal street gang sentencing enhancements, in addition to special allegations of committing murder in association with a criminal street gang.
All three also face additional charges of participating in a criminal street gang.
Gabriel Garay faces an additional enhancement of causing great bodily injury by discharging a firearm, according to records.
The three are being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail.
A preliminary hearing hadn't been set at the time of publication, according to Harold Mesick, attorney for Gabriel Garay.
Mesick couldn't comment on the case other than to say his client is entitled to the presumption of innocence.
Attorneys Paul Phillips and R. Thomas Allen, representing Jara and Robert Garay, respectively, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.