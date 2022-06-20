A Santa Maria jury convicted a suspected 18th Street gang member in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man after an almost monthlong trial, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office.
Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 21, was found guilty June 8 of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Kevin Nunez-Escamilla in December 2020, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey.
Lockey added Garcilazo initially faced a charge of murder, but the jury found him guilty on a lesser charge. They also convicted Garcilazo on a firearm enhancement after the trial that began May 12.
He faces at least three years in state prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 22 in Department of Superior Court of Santa Maria.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2020, in the 800 block of West Donovan Road and located Nunez-Escamilla on the sidewalk with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Detective Ryan Preast, who added an autopsy later revealed he had sustained two deadly gunshot wounds.
Surveillance footage played in court showed Nunez-Escamilla, an alleged member of the local West Park gang, picking up a check from his employer's home before the seemingly chance encounter with Garcilazo, an accused member of the 18th Street gang, which is considered a transnational criminal organization.
Santa Maria Police detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, along with members of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, located Garcilazo four days later — on Dec. 22 — in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in the town of Lindsay, approximately 200 miles northeast of Santa Maria.
Officials believe that the shooting was gang-related, due to Garcilazo's and Nunez-Escamilla's alleged gang membership. Investigators had located evidence on Garcilazo's cellphone call logs and social media accounts they believe point to his gang involvement, according to records.
Erica Sutherland, Garcilazo's public defender, argued that the shooting was in self-defense and that the alleged evidence doesn't indicate gang involvement.
"Despite incontrovertible evidence that 19-year-old Jesus Garcilazo was simply walking down the street minding his own business when he was attacked by the decedent, the District Attorney prosecuted him for murder," Sutherland said. "We are thankful that the jury agreed that Mr. Garcilazo was provoked and defended himself. It was a painful trial for both the decedent’s family and Mr. Garcilazo’s family, and it could have been avoided if the District Attorney had been reasonable in resolving the case."