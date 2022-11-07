Two children are dead and one man is under arrest after a crash Sunday night at the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road, the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Officers responded to a reported major injury traffic collision at the intersection around 8 p.m. and found two vehicles were involved, one carrying two people and their three children, all under the age of 10, Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee said Sunday night.

All three children were ejected from the vehicle in the crash and were flown to a hospital outside the area for treatment of major injuries, while their parents, who also suffered major injuries but were not identified, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, McGehee said.

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

