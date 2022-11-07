Two children are dead and one man is under arrest after a crash Sunday night at the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Officers responded to a reported major injury traffic collision at the intersection around 8 p.m. and found two vehicles were involved, one carrying two people and their three children, all under the age of 10, Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee said Sunday night.
All three children were ejected from the vehicle in the crash and were flown to a hospital outside the area for treatment of major injuries, while their parents, who also suffered major injuries but were not identified, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, McGehee said.
But in an update Monday morning, Lt. Paul Van Meel said two of the children, ages 10 and 2, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center but died of their injuries.
No information was available Monday morning on the age and condition of the third child.
The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Santa Maria resident Hector Romero Escobar, who Van Meel said was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Escobar was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of non-negligent manslaughter and felony driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.
Van Meel said the investigation into the crash is continuing and asked anyone with information about the collision to call the Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a traffic officer.