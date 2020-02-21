Suspect sought in Feb. 11 stabbing on South Depot Street in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police detectives are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed an adult male multiple times in the 1700 block of South Depot Street on Feb. 11.
Police were notified after the victim, who as not named, sought treatment for stab wounds at a local hospital, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon, who added the victim has since been released.
Jesus Valencia Haro, 22, was identified as the suspect and is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
You have free articles remaining.
An altercation between Haro and the victim, who are believed to have known each other, reportedly broke out on Feb. 11, according to Magallon.
Detective David Kulp said officers spoke with the victim in the hospital to learn more about the incident.
Officials do not know whether Haro sustained any injuries.
Magallon said Haro was quickly identified as the suspect but that his whereabouts remain unknown, and police are seeking public assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information about Haro is asked to contact Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.