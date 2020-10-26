You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect sought after allegedly stealing truck from ranch near Los Alamos, leading officers on a pursuit
alert top story

Suspect sought after allegedly stealing truck from ranch near Los Alamos, leading officers on a pursuit

  • Updated

Law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a truck from a ranch near Los Alamos and led officers on a pursuit into a Santa Maria neighborhood on Monday. 

California Highway Patrol officers received a report of a stolen white Chevy pickup truck from the Bar M ranch near Los Alamos shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to CHP Officer Ben Smith. 

The truck was spotted nine minutes later heading westbound on Clark Avenue toward Bradley Road in Orcutt, where it was spotted by police who pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle, which was equipped with an OnStar security system, was pursued down College Avenue, where it reached speeds of up to 93 mph, according to Smith, who added that CHP units backed off from the pursuit due to safety reasons. 

OnStar tracking indicated the vehicle came to a stop in the 500 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 9 a.m., where Santa Maria Police established a perimeter while a Santa Barbara County sheriff's helicopter helped search for the suspect. 

The suspect had not been located as of 11 a.m., leading Santa Maria Police to cancel the perimeter and set up plainclothes units in the area, Smith said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728 or the Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News